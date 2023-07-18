Headlines

Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru earlier today.

An aircraft with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said. The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.

However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available. Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back. “We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

