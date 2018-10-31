Aircel-Maxis case: ED seeks custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday opposed in a Delhi court the anticipatory bail plea of former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case and sought his custodial interrogation.

ED, which filed its response to the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram, said that he has remained evasive and was not cooperating in the probe. The hearing on Chidambaram's plea will take place before Special Judge O P Saini on Thursday.

The court had on October 8 extended till November 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED. Chidambaram ahd filed the plea for protection from arrest in the ED case on May 30 this year after which he got relief from the court on various occasions. The agency on October 25 had filed charge sheet against Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, accusing him of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.