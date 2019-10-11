Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC issues notice to P Chidambaram, son Karti on ED's plea challenging anticipatory bail

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, have been issued a notice by the Delhi High Court on a petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, ED had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the order of a trial court which granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in alleged connection in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier, a CBI special court had granted anticipatory bail to Karti and P Chidambaram on September 5 in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Enforcement Directorate had requested the CBI special court to consider the Supreme Court's judgment, passed on the same day, which rejected anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

The CBI special court did not consider ED's plea and had granted anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram and his son.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

It's alleged that Aircel sought permission to bring in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of Rs 3,500 crore in 2006. The finance ministry suppressed the figure to make the case that the telecom company was seeking clearance for getting only Rs 180 crore in foreign direct investment to avoid the matter being referred to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The CBI special court said that since both the accused are lawmakers and that there is "no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice."

"Also, there is no possibility of the accused committing any similar crime again as they are not holding any official position in the government at present. The witnesses are also from DoT, Ministry of Finance and banks and as such, there is no possibility of them being threatened or influenced by any of the accused," the CBI special court had stated.

The next date of hearing for the Aircel-Maxis case in Delhi high court is on November 29. The father-son duo needs to reply to the notice issued by the Delhi High court by the next hearing date.

Chidambaram is also an accused in the INX Media case. He is in judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 21.

(With inputs from ANI)