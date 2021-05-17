West Bengal Lockdown: AirAsia offers free cancellation, rescheduling of flights to state

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown in the state of West Bengal, AirAsia India has announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from the state in light of the lockdown.

The airline similarly continued to extend free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns.

AirAsia introduced this additional flexibility for guests in light of the lockdown and curfew on the movement of individuals.

While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are in force till May 24, West Bengal till May 30, and Maharashtra till June 1, passengers travelling from and to airports are exempt from the production of a valid itinerary.

All AirAsia India fliers who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges, the airline said.

In other news, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days. India recorded 2,81,386 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began last year. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 4,106 Covid-related new deaths in the country and 3,78,741 fresh recoveries during the 24 hours.