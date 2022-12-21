Search icon
Air travellers may soon not be required to take out electronic devices at airport for security check, here's why

Recently, there have been complaints about congestion and long waiting hours at various airports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Air travellers may soon not be required to take out electronic devices at airport for security check (file photo)

Recently, a huge crowd was reported at Delhi Airport which prompted the Centre to look into the matter. Several airlines also suggested passengers to come early to the airport to go through the security check.

However, passengers may soon not be required to take out their laptops, phones and chargers in separate trays while going through the security check. This is because aviation security watchdog BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) has recommended the installation of scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports. BCAS comes under the civil aviation ministry.

These scanners will provide a three-dimensional view of the objects in hand baggage. Installation of such scanners is also expected to help in speeding up the security check in process at airports. Currently, the scanners used at airports provide a two-dimensional view of the objects inside a hand baggage.

"With such scanners, passengers will not be required to take out their electronic devices from hand baggage before going through the scanner," Jaideep Prasad, Joint Director General of BCAS, told PTI.

Specific details about the recommendation could not be immediately ascertained. In recent weeks, there have been complaints about congestion and long waiting hours at various airports, especially at the airport in the national capital. Authorities have put in place various measures and the congestion has eased.

