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Air travel to become expensive from April 1? Civil Aviation Minister clarifies amid Middle East crisis

Air travelers in India will finally face the wrath of the ongoing Middle East conflict as the prices of flights are expected to rise from April 1 for domestic and international flights.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Air travel to become expensive from April 1? Civil Aviation Minister clarifies amid Middle East crisis
Amid the Middle East conflict, the prices of crude oil have increased significantly.
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If you also take flights frequently, then your travel is expected to become a little costlier. Yes, you read it right! The rising global oil prices due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East will affect the prices of air travel from April 1. On Sunday, the Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, while addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, said, ''The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1. We want to have safe operations, especially in the Middle East and all other people also.''

Assuring safe operations, he added, ''The impact should not translate into operations or the passengers. That will be the intention of the Ministry, and we will engage positively.'' For those unversed, the fuel charges make up nearly 35-40 percent of airline operating expenses.

Indian air carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have already begun levying fuel surcharges on customers for domestic and international flights booked from March 15.

Earlier this month, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri addressed the Lok Sabha and said, ''India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict. Power generation for every household and for industry is fully protected.''

''There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF, or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured," with refineries operating at high capacity utilisation, sometimes "exceeding 100 per cent,'' he added, assuring the House.

Meanwhile, ever since Iran has taken complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for the world's 20 percent oil supply, several countries are facing disruptions. Over 90 countries have already increased the retail prices of petrol and diesel.

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