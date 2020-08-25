Air Transport Bubble: Centre issues SOPs for 'Vande Bharat' flights, commercial air travel

Headlines

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

10 health benefits of cashews

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

HomeIndia

India

Air Transport Bubble: Centre issues SOPs for 'Vande Bharat' flights, commercial air travel

The Centre announced Standard Operating Procedures for travel on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble Flights for inbound and outbound travel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Centre announced Standard Operating Procedures for travel on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble Flights for inbound and outbound travel.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry`s guidelines, the cost of travel will have to be borne by the travellers.

"At the time of boarding all travellers to undergo thermal screening. Only asymptomatic travellers to be allowed to board," it added.

"Category of persons eligible to travel will be permitted by the Home Ministry from time to time. Civil Aviation Ministry will display on its website the category of persons eligible to travel out of India," it read.

The eligible persons would have to apply to the civil aviation agency or their designated agency along with their necessary details.

"Travel shall be on non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Civil Aviation Ministry. While onboard, precautions such as wearing masks, hand hygiene etc. to be observed by staff crew and all passengers," it added.

With regard to inbound flight, the category of persons eligible to travel would be permitted by the Union Home Ministry.

"Passengers of Vande Bharat Flights must register themselves with Indian Missions abroad. Air Transport Bubbles arrangements do not require such registration. They will travel by non-scheduled commercial flights/ships allowed by the government," the guidelines stated.

For inbound flights as well the cost of travel would be borne by the travellers.

Only COVID-19 negative crew and staff will be allowed to operate flights and ships. The SOP further stated that the External Affairs Ministry "to prepare a database of all Vande Bharat travellers" and share it with respective States and Union Territories in advance. According to the SOP, the Airlines to "submit details of all Air Transport Bubbles passengers and share it with the concerned Indian Missions abroad with a copy to State/Union Territory government".

"The External Affairs Ministry and Civil Aviation ministry to display online the schedule of the incoming flights/ships at least two days in advance. All travellers to give an undertaking that they are making the journey at their own risk," the SOP stated.

"Passengers arriving through land borders to undergo the same protocol. Guidelines on protocols and quarantine as issued by the Health Ministry will be observed," the guidelines stated further.

As many as 11,23,000 Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated by different modes under Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) till August 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that in the ongoing Phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 500 international flights and 130 domestic feeders have been operated so far from 22 different countries and reaching 23 airports across India. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE