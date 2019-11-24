Headlines

Air quality shows slight improvement in national capital, AQI moves from 'very poor' to 'poor'

On Saturday, the AQI level in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category'. The AQI was recorded at 326.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 12:52 PM IST

As people in the national capital continue to suffer from rising pollution levels, the AQI remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, showing a slight improvement from yesterday's AQI levels.

The overall AQI recorded in Delhi was 239. The PM 10 levels were recorded at 246 at Chandni Chowk, and PM 2.5 levels were at 328. The PM 10 levels at Lodhi area was recorded at '135' which falls in the moderate category, and the PM 2.5 level is recorded at 328 which falls in the poor category.

On Saturday, the AQI level in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category'. The AQI was recorded at 326.

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the centre to prepare a road map for the installation of air-purifying towers across the national capital to deal with the pollution crisis.

It also urged the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report on the same. The court also directed the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and other civic bodies to co-operate with the monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of court orders.

On November 14-15, all public schools in Delhi and Noida were closed in view of the pollution levels. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had also earlier ordered industries from using coal and other fuels. The hot mix plants were asked to remain closed till November 15.

