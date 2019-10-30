Air Quality in Delhi reaches ‘very poor’ category, stronger wind likely to bring respite tomorrow

It is expected that the high wind speed will help in flushing out and disperse pollutants.

The quality of air in the national capital is deteriorating to the "very poor" category, thanks to stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana and firecracker emissions on Diwali.

The overall air quality index for New Delhi stood at 392, with Chandni chowk having the worst condition with major pollutants Particulate Matter (PM) 10 at 673.

It is expected that the high wind speed will help in flushing out and disperse pollutants as the speed of the wind was recorded 8kms per hour today. The speed of the wind is expected to reach 10kms per hour from 1st November and will help in the dispersal of pollutants.

On 2nd & 3rd, November the speed of the wind will be around 15kms/hr and above which may bring down AQI to 'poor category' or low from the 'very poor' category.

Delhi was left reeling under 'very poor' pollution levels after Diwali celebrations which saw people bursting crackers to mark the occasion. Though the quality of air was better than the last three years, the condition has come down to its worst phase due to stubble burning.

The condition in Noida and Gurugram is no different. The condition in Noida is worse with AQI 535 falling in the 'severe' category. In Gurugram, the air quality index fell to 384 ( very poor) category.

The layer of smog in Delhi's atmosphere has reduced visibility to 1000 meters in the morning hours which is below from yesterday's 2000 meters.