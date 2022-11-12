Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains ‘very poor’, GRAP stage 3 continues

On Saturday morning, the AQI for Delhi-NCR was 337, placing it in the "very poor" category. According to data from 7 a.m., the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to experience poor air quality. Noida, a city inside the NCR, reported an AQI of 353, placing it in the "extremely poor" category, and Gurugram's AQI, which was 346 at the time, also remained in the "very poor" category.

Speaking of other locations, the 7 am data showed that Dhirpur had an AQI of 306, Lodhi Road had one of 313, Delhi Airport (T3) had one of 373, Mathura Road had one of 341, and Pusa had one of 341. In the "poor category," the AQI at IIT Delhi was 334 whereas it was 351 at Delhi University.

When the Air Quality Index is between 0 and 100, it is good; when it is between 100 and 200, it is moderate; when it is between 200 and 300, it is bad; when it is between 300 and 400, it is very poor; and when it is between 400 and 500 or above, it is severe.

On November 11, the Centre's air quality panel prolonged the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, claiming that the air quality in Delhi-NCR is once again getting worse (GRAP).

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favorable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective," the CAQM said in a statement.

According to the law, the third stage of the GRAP prohibits all construction and demolition work in Delhi-NCR, with the exception of critical projects. Stone crushers, hot mix plants, and brick kilns are also prohibited from operating.