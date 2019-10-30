Air Quality in Delhi in ‘very poor’ category, visibility down as layer of smog envelopes Delhi

A thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital today morning with the air quality deteriorating to the "very poor" category as stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana continues.

The overall air quality index for New Delhi stood at 392, with Chandni chowk having the worst condition with major pollutants Particulate Matter (PM) 10 at 673.

The layer of smog in Delhi's atmosphere has reduced visibility to 1000 meters in the morning hours which is below from yesterday's 2000 meters.

The condition in Noida and Gurugram is no different. The condition in Noida is worse with AQI 535 falling in the 'severe' category.

In Gurugram, the air quality index fell to 384 ( very poor) category.

It was expected that the high boundary layer wind speed will help to flush out and disperse pollutants but the speed of the wind was recorded 4kms per hour today morning. As of today, the wind direction is southwesterly and hence not very favorable for plume transport, the agency has warned.

The temperature recorded at 5.30 am was 21.2 degrees, higher than yesterday.

It is expected that the condition will get better from Friday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 is 'severe-plus emergency' category.