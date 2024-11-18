The Supreme Court of India has ordered the closure of 10th and 12th-grade classes across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) due to the worsening air quality

In wake of air pollution, the Supreme Court of India has ordered the closure of 10th and 12th grade classes across the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR). As a precautionary measure against hazardous air pollution levels, the Court highlighted the necessity for all educational institutions to transition to online instruction. Before this, all students—aside from those in classes 10 and 12—were no longer enrolled in physical classes. For the benefit of the students, all classes will henceforth be conducted online by the court's recent order.

The court's remarks were made on what may have been Delhi's worst day for air pollution. The 24-hour average score at 4 p.m. was 494. Although the AQI was previously higher (497), that was when there were many fewer monitoring stations than there are now.

SC directed Delhi and all the governments in the NCR to strictly implement GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as AQI (Air Quality Index) remains in the "severe" category. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also directed Delhi-NCR states to constitute immediate teams for monitoring actions which are required under it.

The top court further directed all the NCR state governments and centres to immediately take a call on steps on formulation of a plan on controlling measures to curb air pollution and present them to the court before the next date of hearing.

It also directed Delhi and NCR governments to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to report violations of the step.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP III and IV are implemented when the air quality becomes severe. The top court said it is the constitutional obligation of state and centre that citizens live in pollution-free environments.

Apart from all clauses of GRAP stage III and IV, let all steps be taken by the government to ensure that the situation normalises, it added.The apex court while asking the Delhi government and neighbouring NCR states to file their compliance affidavit by November 22 on the implementation of preventive measures to check pollution, said steps may be taken besides those suggested under GRAP.

(with inputs from ANI)