Air Pollution: Noida Traffic Police imposes new restrictions on vehicles entering Delhi, details here

Delhi air pollution update: Noida Traffic Police said only important items or services, CNG, or electric cars may enter Delhi via Noida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:07 AM IST

Air Pollution: Noida Traffic Police imposes new restrictions on vehicles entering Delhi, details here
Delhi air pollution (file photo)

Delhi air pollution update: As the air pollution level in the nation's capital continues to rise, the Noida Traffic Police have stated on Saturday that they would be limiting the number of cars, both commercial and private, that may enter the city from its outskirts.

The Noida Traffic Police have said that although some types of vehicles would be prohibited from entering the city from the DND, Chilla Border, and Kalindi Kunj sides, they will be redirected to other routes.

Check out the full advisory here

  • Light four-wheeled vehicles powered by BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) would still be prohibited from entering Delhi through the DND, Chilla Border, and Kalindi Kunj routes.
  • No trucks are allowed to enter Delhi via Noida unless they are transporting critical products and services or are powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) or electricity.
  • Medium and heavy cargo trucks powered by diesel engines are not permitted entry unless they are providing a vital service or item.
  • Other options for these vehicles are the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
  • The Noida Traffic police have provided a traffic hotline number (9971009001) for use in the event of traffic congestion.

Due to the hazardous levels of air pollution that the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing as heavy haze blankets the area on and off, a traffic warning has been issued for trucks and other vehicles.

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion in the city's outskirts, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier in the day requested that the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana take steps to redirect trucks transporting non-essential products to the city's outer expressways.

