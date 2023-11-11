Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

Union Ministry of Health has stressed that state health officials must take required precautionary measures when air pollution is high and it can impact COVID-19 infection and its outcome.

The Union Ministry of Health has updated its advisory on air pollution and directed all states to implement the same. Guidelines have also been added pertaining to school going children. The Union Ministry of Health has updated its advisory issued to states in view of the worsening air pollution situation. The ministry has significantly expanded the advisory and issued separate guidelines related to school children. It has given instructions to not use room freshener, not to organise ‘havan’ inside homes and even not to write with chalk on school blackboards.

Quoting ICMR data, it said that in 2019, 18% of deaths in India occurred due to air pollution and eleven and a half years of life were lost. It said that if pollution levels are high and people are exposed to such toxic air for an elongated period, they may be at an increased risk of suffering from heart disease, respiratory disease, brain and lung cancer. It asserted that state health officials must take required precautionary measures when air pollution is high and it can impact COVID-19 infection and its outcome, although data is inconclusive till now.

“Particulate matter (PM) may potentially serve as a vehicle for airborne transmission of SARS COV-2 virus. Short-term and long-term exposures to PM2.5, and long-term exposures of NO2, appear to be correlated with increased susceptibility to COVID-19 infection, and higher mortality among those infected,” the advisory said.

The effect of air pollution can be severe on children below 5 years of age, women who are pregnant, and people who are engaged in outdoor professions like traffic police, and people who are already ill. The government has issued an advisory saying that:

- Do not use room freshener - it destroys the oxygen present in the room.

- Use a wet mop - this helps settle dust in the air down

- Keep washing eyes with clean water - drink lukewarm water for throat hygiene

- Do not go for a walk in the morning and late evening

- Don't light a fire

- Avoid burning crackers

- If the air quality is more than 200 then take these measures

According to government advisory, covering mouth and nose with handkerchief or cloth will not provide relief from pollution - If AQI is more than 200, you can apply N95 or 99, but if you are out for a short time, these will be effective. But many people may have difficulty breathing by wearing a mask for a long time. Air purifiers can help if air quality is above 200. People should avoid performing Havan indoors. If you use AC in your car or at home, keep it on recirculate mode so that the air inside remains inside. People are advised to not burn incense sticks and mosquito coils at such times.

Separate advisories related to school children have been issued. These include not using chalk to write on the school board and using a marker instead. Children should be transported in CNG vehicles. Children who are ferried by cars should do car pooling. Schools should maintain ventilation in rooms. Outdoor activities should be avoided.