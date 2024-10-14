The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and nearby regions has issued a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address Stage I 'Poor' air quality.

A 27-point action plan will be implemented in Delhi NCR starting tomorrow morning, as the city’s daily average AQI reached 234 today. The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has accordingly decided to invoke Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which will come into effect across the entire NCR region from 8:00 AM on October 15, 2024.

This plan applies when Delhi's AQI falls between 201-300, introducing specific measures to curb pollution.

DOs:

Keep vehicle engines properly tuned.

Maintain proper tyre pressure.

Ensure PUC certificates are up to date.

Plant more trees, plants.

Report air-polluting activities via apps like 311, Green Delhi, SAMEER, etc.

Use hybrid or electric vehicles to reduce pollution instead of petrol or diesel.

DON'Ts: