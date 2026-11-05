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Air pollution engulfs Delhi ahead of Diwali, AQI in capital reaches near 400, what next?

Delhi's AQI hit 377 on Wednesday. It may turn severe during Diwali due to crackers and farm fires. People are facing breathing problems, coughs and burning eyes.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Air pollution engulfs Delhi ahead of Diwali, AQI in capital reaches near 400, what next?
Delhi chokes before Diwali, AQI near 400.
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Delhi is choking again. On Wednesday, the air became so dirty that it was hard to breathe properly. The AQI hit 377, putting the air in the "very poor" category. A thick grey haze covered the whole city. And the worst part is, it may get even worse during Diwali.

From clean to choking in just 5 days

Delhi was breathing easy just five days ago. On Friday, the AQI was only 60 after rain and strong winds cleaned the air. However, that pure air was short-lived. It reached 117 on Saturday. It increased to 261 on Sunday. On Monday, it reached 324. It reached 350 on Tuesday. It reached 377 on Wednesday.

Some areas are even worse

Twenty-one of Delhi's 59 air-check locations already fall into the "severe" category with an AQI of more than 400. At 451, IIT-Delhi and Jahangirpuri had the worst air quality. IGNOU, Maidangarhi, at 275, was the cleanest location, but it's still not good. For the average person, this means coughing, keeping windows closed, burning eyes, and reaching for a mask again.

Also read: Virat Kohli Celebrates 38th Birthday: Cricket fraternity praises 'King' for passion, hunger to win and fighting spirit

Diwali may make it worse

According to experts, when people burst crackers for Diwali on November 6 and 7, the air quality may become "severe". After that, it might continue to be bad for nearly a week. Concurrently, Delhi's air quality is deteriorating due to an increase in farm fires in Punjab. The government has instructed power plants to use biomass and asked officials to cease burning stubble. However, under a gloomy sky, Delhi residents see it as just another Diwali.

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