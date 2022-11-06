Search icon
Air Pollution: Construction activities banned in Ghaziabad, violation to attract Rs 15 lakh fine

Air pollution: Earlier today, a thick layer of smog envelopes Ghaziabad amid worsening air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

After Delhi, now construction activities have been in neighbouring Ghaziabad amid deteriorating air quality in the city. For now, only private construction activities have been banned in order to curb the rising pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The violations will attract a heft fine of Rs 15 lakh.

"Post implementation of GRAP-3 in NCR, private construction activities are banned. Industries being regulated and Rs 15 lakhs fine to be levied for disobeying rules. Notices being issued to rule-breakers," Additional District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, said.

After three straight days this week of air quality recorded under the `severe` category in Delhi, the bad air in the national capital in Delhi recovered a bit to `upper end of Very Poor` on Sunday, said forecast system SAFAR.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 349, in the `very poor` category, while Gurugram`s AQI stood at 304 and continued to remain in the `very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

(With inputs from ANI)

