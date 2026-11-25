More than 6,500 lung cancer cases and hundreds of deaths have been reported across six Delhi hospitals between 2020 and July 2026.

Smoking remains the biggest established risk factor for lung cancer, but doctors say several other factors can also contribute to the disease. (ANI Photo)

Delhi's lung cancer burden is raising concern, with more than 6,500 new cases recorded across six hospitals between 2020 and July 2026. The data also points to a death from the disease approximately every three days during the period.

The figures, obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query by news agency PTI, include data from premier institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

However, doctors believe the actual number of cases could be considerably higher because the RTI covers only six hospitals. Many patients from Delhi-NCR seek treatment at other institutions or travel to different cities for medical care.

The findings come amid recurring episodes of hazardous air pollution across Delhi and other parts of North India, particularly during winter.

Doctors report more cases among women and non-smokers

Medical experts are increasingly concerned about lung cancer affecting people who have never smoked. Younger patients and women are also becoming a more visible part of the patient population.

Adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer more commonly associated with non-smokers, is also being reported more frequently.

"The RTI numbers are a warning, but they probably understate the problem," said Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, a medical oncologist at Fortis Gurugram.

He said the actual situation could be more serious, considering the number of patients being treated at hospitals outside those covered by the RTI.

"More and more people are getting lung cancer in Delhi and all over India, there is definitely something wrong," said Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, principal lead at Apollo Athena Women's Cancer Centre.

India recorded over 1.12 lakh lung cancer cases in 2024

The problem extends beyond Delhi. According to Globocan 2024 estimates, India recorded 1,12,659 new lung cancer cases that year, making it the country's third most common cancer.

The disease also caused 98,687 deaths, the highest number of deaths among all cancer types in the country.

Lung cancer is among the deadliest forms of cancer worldwide. One of the major challenges is that it is often detected only after reaching an advanced stage, reducing the chances of successful treatment.

How air pollution may increase lung cancer risk

Smoking remains the biggest established risk factor for lung cancer, but doctors say several other factors can also contribute to the disease.

These include long-term exposure to outdoor air pollution, passive smoking, household pollution caused by cooking fuels and harmful substances encountered at workplaces.

In Delhi-NCR, the duration and intensity of exposure to polluted air are major concerns. Fine particulate matter such as PM2.5 can travel deep into the lungs.

Dr Indoo Ammbulkar, a medical oncologist at HCG Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, said prolonged exposure to these particles can cause inflammation, oxidative stress and cellular damage, potentially contributing to the development of cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research agency of the World Health Organization, has classified outdoor air pollution and particulate matter as carcinogenic to humans.

This does not mean that pollution is responsible for every individual lung cancer case. However, its possible contribution to the overall disease burden is becoming an important public health concern.

Lung cancer symptoms are often mistaken for other illnesses

Delayed diagnosis is another major reason lung cancer continues to have high mortality.

In its early stages, the disease may cause few or no noticeable symptoms. When symptoms do appear, they can include:

Persistent cough

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Unexplained weight loss

Blood in sputum

These signs are often mistaken for respiratory infections, tuberculosis or problems caused by air pollution.

In India, where tuberculosis and pollution-related respiratory complaints are common, some patients undergo repeated treatment before doctors suspect cancer.

"Most patients reach us at stage III or IV, when treatment is largely palliative," Dr Rohatgi said.

He pointed to delays in investigating persistent coughs, which are frequently attributed to tuberculosis or polluted air.

Late diagnosis limits treatment options

Medical advances have improved treatment possibilities for some lung cancer patients. Targeted therapies and immunotherapy can help in certain cases, but their benefits depend on early diagnosis, molecular testing and access to appropriate treatment.

India also does not have a screening strategy that adequately identifies all people at risk, particularly non-smokers exposed to environmental pollutants.

Low-dose CT scans are recommended for certain high-risk smokers. However, the existing eligibility criteria may not identify non-smokers whose risk is linked to pollution or other environmental factors.

Doctors call for better screening and affordable treatment

Medical experts believe lung cancer prevention in India must extend beyond campaigns against tobacco use.

They have called for greater attention to air pollution, workplace exposure, indoor air quality and timely investigation of persistent respiratory symptoms.

Molecular testing is another important area. A significant proportion of Indian lung cancer patients have genetic changes such as EGFR and ALK mutations, which may make them eligible for targeted medicines.

However, the cost of testing and treatment remains a major challenge for many families.

Dr Rohatgi called for a dedicated lung cancer registry, screening models suited to India's population, clearer referral systems for patients with persistent respiratory symptoms and more affordable access to diagnostic tests and medicines.