Air pollution: 5 ways to protect your lungs from pollution

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:20 AM IST
The season of winter and pollution begin with Diwali. The city of Delhi frequently experiences air that is extremely filthy. Diwali is a time to be very cautious because this pollution can seriously harm your lungs. Delhi's air quality has already gotten worse in advance of Diwali. Almost every year, the same situation occurs. Residents of the NCR wake up to a layer of hazardous fog and breathe in dirty air, especially the morning following Diwali. One must take the necessary safeguards in advance of all the health issues associated with pollution.
So here are some easy-to-follow advice for shielding you and your loved ones from the risks of air pollution:
- Exercise indoors if there is a lot of pollution outside. If your child's time spent playing outside is limited due to poor air quality, use an exercise machine or go for a stroll inside in a mall or gym.
- Avoid crowded areas at all times when exercising. A third of a mile distant, high pollution levels can be produced by traffic on packed highways even while the air quality outlook is positive.
- Reduce the energy consumption in your home. The creation of electricity and other types of energy results in the creation of air pollution. By using less energy, you may improve the air quality, lower greenhouse gas emissions, encourage energy independence, and make money.
- Inside the house, don't burn agarbattis or incense. Also avoid using mosquito coils. Instead, use an air purifier. Owners should put in a top-notch exhaust fan in their kitchen to stop smoke from filling the entire building.
- To prevent dust or soiled air from gathering on thick curtains in your home, wash them every two to three months. Don't overuse carpets in your home.