Air India will operate 3 flights between India and Ukraine amid growing tensions - Details inside

Amid the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Air India has announced that it will operate three flights between India and Ukraine next week on February 22, 24, and 26.

The bookings of the ticket can be done through Air India booking offices, website, call centre, and authorised travel agents and they will take off from Boryspil International Airport.

In a tweet on Friday, Air India said, "#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents."

Notably, a few days back, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had asked Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, India also requested its nationals to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence to enable the Embassy to reach them where required.

"With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill up the form," the Indian embassy said in a release.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.