Air India urination case: ‘Crew didn’t let woman change seats, minimized her trauma,’ says co-passenger

Air India urination incident was not reported by the airline (File photo)

After the shocking Air India urination incident, where a passenger named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman while the flight was in mid-aid, the accused was arrested and a probe was launched into the matter after the victim alleged that Air India did not take action against him.

Now, a co-passenger of the woman who was urinated on during the Air India flight recounted the traumatic ordeal and said that the crew members of the flight refused to help the woman and upgrade her seat even after she was visibly shaken by the incident.

Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee, who was the co-passenger of the victim, had personally requested the crew to provide her with a seat in a separate category after the post-lunch incident. The passenger said that the flight was almost vacant, yet the crew refused to change her seat, saying that the pilot was resting.

Bhattacharjee was traveling in the eighth row of the Air India flight which was flying from JFK to New Delhi when the urination incident took place. The passenger said that the woman was “drenched in urine” and was very shaken after the ordeal.

Dr Sugata also said that the Air India crew tried to minimize the trauma of the victim woman after the incident, and refused to shift her to a first-class seat, forcing her to travel in the soiled seat which was “stinking” after Shankar Mishra urinated on it.

The crew told Bhattacharjee that the pilot in charge of assigning seats was resting. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I personally requested in writing to give her a seat in the first class, but I was told by the crew on board that they were not authorised. And said they will ask Pilot-in-command, (PIC). Later, the crew told me that the PIC`s shift is over, and he is resting (resting)."

Bhattacharjee said the incident took place after lunch and the accused Shankar Mishra had four drinks during lunch."The incident happened after lunch was served. He (the accused) had 4 drinks and then was asking me the same questions multiple times. I finished lunch, and told the flight attendant to keep an eye on him."

Shankar Mishra, who had urinated on the woman aboard the Air India flight, was arrested in Bengaluru last week and brought to Delhi to be presented in front of a court.

(With ANI inputs)

