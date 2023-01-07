Air India urinating incident: Accused Shankar Mishra releases chat with victim woman, says she ‘condoned act’

Air India urination incident was not reported by the airline (File photo)

Days after the urinating incident on an Air India flight, the man accused of “peeing” on a woman passenger, Shankar Mishra, remains absconding and the search is on for the Mumbai-based businessman to further the probe in the matter.

Shankar Mishra, who has now been sacked from the company he worked for Wells Fargo, recently cited chats allegedly with the woman passenger he urinated on, saying that she had “condoned the act” and she had no intention of filing a complaint.

An airport alert has been put out in search of Mishra and the police have also issued a lookout notice for the man. According to the reports, Shankar Mishra unzipped his pants and urinated on a female passenger, and was allowed to leave without any action.

After the woman filed a complaint, Air India was questioned on why they didn’t take any prior action. The airline said that they thought Mishra and the passenger had “settled the matter”. Now, a similar claim is being made by Mishra through his lawyers, citing Whatsapp chats.

In the statement given to his lawyer, accused Shankar Mishra claimed, “The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28, and the same was delivered on November 30.”

The lawyers further said, “The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20.”

Shankar Mishra further claimed that he had also paid the settlement money to the female passenger through PayTM but the amount was returned to him by her daughter almost a month after the incident. The lawyers claimed that the “settlement” between them was also witnessed by the cabin crew.

Earlier, the woman passenger had claimed that she was made to face Shankar Mishra by Air India despite being distraught by the incident and he had pleaded and begged her not to file a complaint, which is why she didn’t take action earlier.

