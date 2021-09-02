Air India update: Indore-Dubai flights resume services after a gap of 17 months

After a gap of seventeen months, Air India has finally resumed its operations for the Indore-Dubai flights on Wednesday (September 1). The service was shut due to the COVID-19 situation in India. International travel was put on hold.

The Indore-Dubai flight was initially launched on July 15 after there was a rise in the demand by the consumer section. The operations had to be put on hold in March 2020, when the country was hit by the first wave of COVID-19.

To restart the service, a programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai International Airport where Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part virtually as it was not safe to travel during the pandemic.

Air India took to Twitter to announce the news. Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared their thoughts on this on Twitter by sharing pictures.

Here's what they said:

#FlyAI : Air India resumed its non-stop flight between Dubai and Indore today. Consul General of India H.E. Dr Aman Puri, Dy CEO of Dubai Airport H. E. Jamal Al Hai & Executive Director of DCAA Mr M A Lengawi graced the occasion. (1/2) @DXB @DcaaDubai @cgidubai @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/DbJnJw7LHb September 1, 2021

After 17 months, the first flight took off from Indore at 12.35 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) while its arrival time at Dubai was scheduled at 03.05 pm. The Air India plane will take off every Wednesday at 04.05 pm according to the UAE time and will reach Indore at 8.55 pm.