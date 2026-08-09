Air India Turbulence Probe: Phuket-Delhi flight captain may have tested positive in dope test

The reported dope-test result follows as aviation authorities probe the August 4 turbulence incident, in which an Airbus A320 with 145 people on board experienced a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude, leaving passengers and crew members injured.

The captain operating Air India’s turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight, who suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude on August 4, has reportedly tested positive in a psychoactive substances (dope) test, as per multiple sources cited by TOI.

Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence: Pilot tests positive in dope test?

The dope test was conducted after Air India arrived in Delhi; however, the airline did not either confirm or deny the reported positive result. An airline spokesperson said that the results of the post-flight screening have not been shared with the airline, and therefore refrained from commenting on the findings. The airline said that it undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. "We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required,” the airline added.

The reported dope-test result follows as aviation authorities probe the August 4 turbulence incident, in which an Airbus A320 with 145 people on board experienced a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude, leaving passengers and crew members injured.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA )rules, a pilot who tests positive for psychoactive substances for the first time must undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation and can return to flying only after a negative test. A second positive test can lead to a three-year licence suspension, while a third can result in permanent licence cancellation. The reported positive test by the captain has added another dimension to the ongoing probe into the incident.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday provided an update. He said the situation is being handled with urgency and care. Most of the 24 passengers injured after severe turbulence were treated and discharged, while four crew members remain hospitalised under observation. The minister also said the government is working on broader aviation safety and regulatory reforms, including navigation and vertiport standards.

Meanwhile, the DGCA is probing the Air India turbulence incident from multiple angles, including whether the crew handled the turbulence appropriately, whether weather or another factor caused it, whether the aircraft suffered any damage such as hydraulic failure, and whether it should have diverted instead of continuing to Delhi.

Phuket-Delhi Air India Flight turbulence

Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, suffered severe turbulence for around four to five minutes, causing the aircraft to lose about 300 feet in altitude. The flight had 137 passengers and eight crew members onboard, with several passengers and crew injured.

While the DGCA is investigating the incident, a passenger complained to the DGCA alleging that his elderly in-laws were injured, passengers were thrown against the cabin ceiling and adequate medical assistance was not immediately available after landing.

Air India said passenger safety remains its top priority and that it was reviewing the complaint and investigating the passenger's concerns.