'Safety highest priority': Air India terminates Phuket-Delhi flight pilot who failed drug test

The action comes after the pilot tested "non-negative" for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test, according to a preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) earlier in the day.

Air India on Friday (September 4) said it had terminated the pilot-in-command (PIC) of its August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight after the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude, injuring dozens of people on board. The action comes after the pilot tested "non-negative" for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test, according to a preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) earlier in the day.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said: "Safety remains Air India's highest priority. The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect."

In its report, the AAIB described the pilot's use of psychoactive substance as a serious concern, saying that a detailed investigation was ongoing. "Detailed investigation regarding technical and other aspects is underway," the bureau said. It has advised the aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to take appropriate action to prevent the misuse of psychoactive substances.

On August 4, the Air India flight had departed Phuket in Thailand at 7:11 am (Indian standard time). At 9:10 am, it entered the Kolkata Flight Information Region. At 9:32 am, the aircraft's flight control system detected a loss of the green hydraulic system. A few seconds later, it detected loss of the blue and yellow hydraulic systems. These systems operate a range of aircraft components, including wheel brakes, nose-wheel steering, landing gear retraction, flight control surfaces, windshield wipers, and propeller pitch control. "The aircraft encountered altitude upset. Initially, it gained 372 ft and fell by 292 ft from its assigned FL360 during the event," the AAIB report said. The incident had caused injuries to 20 passengers and four crew members.