Saudi Arabia Flight Disruptions: Air India, IndiGo, Akasa extend suspensions; what passengers should know

Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air extend flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns. Check affected routes, cancellation dates, refund options and complimentary rebooking rules for passengers.

Air India suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights till November 7: What passengers need to know (Image source:ANI)

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until November 7, 2026, amid the evolving security situation in the region. Services connecting to Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31.

The airlines have announced flexible rebooking options and full refunds for eligible passengers affected by the disruptions. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also extended the suspension of services on several Saudi Arabia routes.

In a joint advisory posted on X, Air India and Air India Express said passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24, 2026, could opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund upon cancellation.

Air India Flight Suspension: Key Dates

Riyadh and Dammam: Flights suspended until November 7, 2026.

Jeddah: Flights suspended until October 31, 2026.

The airlines said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

Air India: Rebooking And Refund Options

Air India is offering eligible passengers a one-time complimentary date change for bookings issued on or before October 24, 2026.

Passengers travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to November 7 may rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability. The alternative travel must take place by November 21, 2026.

For passengers travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to October 31, the airline is offering a similar one-time complimentary rebooking option. The revised travel must take place by November 14, 2026.

Eligible passengers can also cancel their bookings and opt for a full refund.

Air India Express: Alternative Routes For Passengers

Air India Express is offering affected passengers alternative travel arrangements connecting India with operational stations in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, subject to availability.

Passengers booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings issued on or before October 24 and original travel dates up to November 7 can opt for one-time complimentary rebooking. The revised journey must be completed by November 21, 2026.

For passengers booked on Jeddah sectors with original travel dates up to October 31, complimentary rebooking is available for travel up to November 14, 2026.

The airline said dedicated support teams are assisting affected passengers through city booking offices and call centres.

IndiGo Extends Saudi Arabia Flight Cancellations

IndiGo has extended the cancellation of flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 31, 2026, inclusive.

The airline said passenger and crew safety remained its priority and that it was coordinating with the relevant authorities to assess the situation.

A day earlier, IndiGo had announced that flights to and from Riyadh would remain cancelled until October 31, while services to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah were initially scheduled to remain cancelled until October 27.

Akasa Air Suspends Jeddah, Riyadh Flights

Akasa Air has also extended the suspension of its services to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30, according to a travel update issued on Friday.

The extensions reflect continuing uncertainty over flight operations amid the evolving regional security situation.

Indian Consulate Issues Advisory For Umrah Pilgrims

Amid the widespread disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has issued an advisory to assist Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by flight cancellations.

The consulate said its round-the-clock control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah were providing assistance, with support from Indian community associations and volunteers. Help includes food, essential medicines and immediate relief wherever required.

The mission is also coordinating with Indian airlines on passenger refunds and connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate flights to India. Alternative arrangements remain subject to seat availability, applicable fares and airline guidelines.

The consulate has urged affected travellers to stay in regular contact with their airlines, travel agents and Umrah service providers for information on rebooking and refunds.

It said it was continuing to work with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the early return of stranded Indian nationals.

What Should Affected Passengers Do?

Passengers scheduled to travel to or from Saudi Arabia should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Those affected by cancellations should contact their airline or travel agent to confirm eligibility for complimentary rebooking or a refund. Travellers should also verify the availability of alternative routes and any applicable conditions before making new travel arrangements.

Passengers travelling for Umrah are advised to remain in contact with their tour operators and follow updates issued by the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah.