FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe's director Thiagarajan Kumararaja after 7 years with Pocket Novel, announces Hindi release

Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe's director with Pocket Novel

Kabaddi Champions League: Former India star Mohit Chhillar backs it for next generation

Kabaddi Champions League: Former India star Mohit Chhillar backs

Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calls it 'beautiful tradition, completely new' to him

Ayushmann on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi

Air India, Air India Express suspend flights to Riyadh, Dammam till Nov 30, Jeddah till Nov 21 amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Full refund, free rescheduling offered.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi
Air India suspends flights
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, and Jeddah until November 21, citing the prevailing situation in the region, the airline announced on Friday.

The announcement came after Yemen's Houthi militia claimed to have carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including Aramco facilities in Riyadh.

Suspension details and timeline

In an official post on X, Air India said the suspension would remain in place for flights connecting the two airlines with the Saudi cities.

Flights to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended till November 30, while Jeddah services are suspended till November 21.

Free rescheduling, full refund offered

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, with travel dates up to November 30 for Riyadh and Dammam, and November 21 for Jeddah, can opt for complimentary rescheduling or seek a full refund.

Air India passengers can reschedule to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers can reschedule to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

For Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel can be completed until December 14, 2026, while Jeddah bookings can be rescheduled until December 5, 2026.

How to get help

For assistance, Air India passengers can contact +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999. Air India Express passengers can reach support at +91 124 6935600. Passengers can also approach city booking offices.

Why flights suspended: Houthi claims drone attack on Aramco

The movement comes after Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed on Telegram that forces targeted Aramco in Riyadh with a drone.

"Our armed forces have just targeted the Aramco company in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a drone, and the operation achieved its objective successfully," Saree said.

The group also claimed attacks on a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, while Saudi-led Coalition Forces said they intercepted drones in Eastern Region and Riyadh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi
Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi
Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe's director Thiagarajan Kumararaja after 7 years with Pocket Novel, announces Hindi release
Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe's director with Pocket Novel
Kabaddi Champions League: Former India star Mohit Chhillar backs it for next generation
Kabaddi Champions League: Former India star Mohit Chhillar backs
Will Trump succumb to Netanyahu's pressure to attack Iran again? Israel intel chief visits Washington
Will Trump succumb to Netanyahu's pressure to attack Iran again?
Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calls it 'beautiful tradition, completely new' to him
Ayushmann on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement