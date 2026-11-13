Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi

Air India, Air India Express suspend flights to Riyadh, Dammam till Nov 30, Jeddah till Nov 21 amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Full refund, free rescheduling offered.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, and Jeddah until November 21, citing the prevailing situation in the region, the airline announced on Friday.

The announcement came after Yemen's Houthi militia claimed to have carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including Aramco facilities in Riyadh.

Suspension details and timeline

In an official post on X, Air India said the suspension would remain in place for flights connecting the two airlines with the Saudi cities.

Flights to Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended till November 30, while Jeddah services are suspended till November 21.

Free rescheduling, full refund offered

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, with travel dates up to November 30 for Riyadh and Dammam, and November 21 for Jeddah, can opt for complimentary rescheduling or seek a full refund.

Air India passengers can reschedule to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers can reschedule to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

For Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel can be completed until December 14, 2026, while Jeddah bookings can be rescheduled until December 5, 2026.

How to get help

For assistance, Air India passengers can contact +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999. Air India Express passengers can reach support at +91 124 6935600. Passengers can also approach city booking offices.

Why flights suspended: Houthi claims drone attack on Aramco

The movement comes after Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed on Telegram that forces targeted Aramco in Riyadh with a drone.

"Our armed forces have just targeted the Aramco company in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a drone, and the operation achieved its objective successfully," Saree said.

The group also claimed attacks on a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base, while Saudi-led Coalition Forces said they intercepted drones in Eastern Region and Riyadh