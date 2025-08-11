Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why
The airline said several of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes would not be available due to an ongoing retrofit programme. Read on to know more on this.
Air India has announced that it is suspending its services between Delhi and US capital Washington, DC from next month. The airline said several of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane would not be available due to a retrofit programme. The suspension will come into effect from September 1 to ensure the "reliability and integrity of the overall route network." The closure of airspace over Pakistan has also contributed to Air India's decision.
What did Air India say on service suspension?
Air India said in a press statement the suspension was mainly driven by a "planned shortfall in...fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month." It further informed the retrofit plan "necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026." Air India added: "That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity."