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Air India sends wrong Boeing 777 to Canada from New Delhi, plane turns back after 4 hours

An Air India Boeing 777 departed from New Delhi and returned in eight hours after the authorities found that the aircraft had been wrongly sent to Canada.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST

Air India sends wrong Boeing 777 to Canada from New Delhi, plane turns back after 4 hours
A Canada-bound Air India flight recently made a U-turn after 4-5 hours of take off
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Air India is making headlines again, and for the wrong reasons. A Canada-bound Boeing 777 that took off from New Delhi on Thursday was asked to make a U-turn mid-way after the authorities found that the flight was mistakenly sent on the wrong route. As per several media reports, Air India has received clearance to operate its Boeing 777-300ER fleet to Canada, and the aircraft that took off for Vancouver was a Boeing 700-200LR.

Air India flight AI185 departed from New Delhi, and after nearly four to five hours, when it was over Chinese airspace near Kunming, the authorities found that they had sent the wrong plane to Vancouver. The flight made a U-turn after the orders and landed safely, where it had taken off after seven hours and 54 minutes.

In a statement, the airline cited an 'operational issue' and stated, ''Air India flight AI185, operating from Delhi to Vancouver on 19 March, returned to Delhi due to an operational issue and in line with established standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew had disembarked.'' 

Air India also said that the ground teams in Delhi have arranged assistance for passengers, which includes hotel accommodation, and ensured that they reach their destination at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight departed on Friday and headed to Vancouver.

Apart from this, Air India on Thursday also announced that it will operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 20

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