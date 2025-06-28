An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned to its origin airport on Saturday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed in a statement. "The crew of flight AI639 operating from Mumbai to Chennai on Friday, 27 June 2025, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai," the statement read.

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned to its origin airport on Saturday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed in a statement. Flight AI639 took a U-turn after a "burning smell" was reported from the aircraft cabin, according to the statement. "The crew of flight AI639 operating from Mumbai to Chennai on Friday, 27 June 2025, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the statement read. The incident comes as Air India continues to see a flurry of flight disruptions, particularly after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

What did Air India say?

The Chennai-bound Air India flight "landed safely back in Mumbai" and an aircraft change was initiated, as per the airline's official statement. "Our ground colleagues in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain top priority," the statement added. Earlier, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu was also forced to return to the capital city due to a mid-air technical fault. Air India Express is a fully-owned subsidiary of Air India, which is controlled by the Tata Group.

What happened in Ahmedabad?

Air India continues to log technical issues in its aircraft, leading to flight delays and cancellations, sometimes at the last minute. On June 12, an Air India plane carrying 242 people -- 230 passengers and 12 crew members -- crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing almost everyone on board. The accident marked one of India's deadliest aviation accidents ever. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport and killed dozens others on the ground. Ramesh Viswashkumar, a 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the tragic incident.