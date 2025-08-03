Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

Air India on Sunday cancelled its flight scheduled from Singapore to Chennai due to a technical issue, PTI reported. The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321. Read on to know more on this.

Air India on Sunday cancelled its flight scheduled from Singapore to Chennai due to a technical issue, news agency PTI reported. The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321. In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline said the flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai had been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification.

What did Air India say?

Air India said in its statement: "Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest. Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference." According to the airline, ground colleagues in Singapore were making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen disruption.

What's been happening with Air India?

(With inputs from PTI).