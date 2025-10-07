Air India sees another incident as Colombo-Chennai flight carrying 158 passengers cancelled due to...

The aircraft landed safely, and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the plane, they said. The bird hit was detected after it touched down at the airport here, the authorities added.

Air India on Tuesday cancelled its flight scheduled from Colombo to Chennai carrying 158 passengers after a bird hit, airport authorities said. Following the incident, the airline was forced to cancel the flight.

The aircraft landed safely, and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the plane, they said. The bird hit was detected after it touched down at the airport here, the authorities added.