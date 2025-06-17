An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city's airport early on Tuesday (June 17, 2025).

According to the news agency PTI, the Air India flight AI180 arrived on time at 12.45 am at the Kolkata airport, but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the takeoff getting delayed. At about 5.20 am, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.