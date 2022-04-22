Air India's Srinagar-Jammu flight delayed by 2 hours after rat sighted onboard

File photo

A Srinagar-Jammu flight of the Tata group-run Air India was delayed by approximately two hours on Thursday after a rat was sighted onboard the aircraft, officials said.

Aviation regulator DGCA has begun a probe into the incident, officials said.

The flight departed from the Srinagar airport after the rat was removed from the plane, the officials said, adding the delay due to the incident was of about two hours.

The scheduled time of departure of flight AI822 was 2.15 pm. Due to the incident, it departed around 4.10 pm, they said.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

The Tata Group took over the operations of Air India on January 27. The Centre sold the airline to the Tata Group on October 8 last year after a successful bidding process.

