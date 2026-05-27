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Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight, carrying 230 passengers onboard, makes U-turn to Delhi after 8 hours of flying, here's why

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 ER carrying 230 passengers, was on its way to San Francisco when it faced a technical snag and returned to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, said a source close to the development.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 27, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight, carrying 230 passengers onboard, makes U-turn to Delhi after 8 hours of flying, here's why
Image source: ANI
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An Air India flight headed to San Francisco came back to Delhi after more than eight hours in the air because of a technical issue, the airline said. 

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 ER carrying 230 passengers, was on its way to San Francisco when it faced a technical snag and returned to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, said a source close to the development.

Air India makes alternative arrangements

The airline confirmed that alternative arrangements were being made for passengers to fly them to their destination.

“In the mean time, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them", it said, adding the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remained the airline’s “highest priority".

Air India issues statement

In a statement, Air India said, “During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport."

“All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally," it added.

Meanwhile, information from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com revealed that the aircraft remained airborne for in excess of eight hours. The plane initiated its diversion back to the national capital after approximately three hours of flight, while in Chinese airspace.

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