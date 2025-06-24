The aircraft safely landed in Mumbai, where medical teams were ready to provide assistance.

At least 7 people, including 5 passengers, 2 cabin crew fell ill mid-air in Air India's London-Mumbai flight on Monday.

Air India confirmed that five passengers and two crew members on an Air India flight from London's Heathrow experienced dizziness and nausea mid-air during their flight to Mumbai on Monday. The aircraft safely landed in Mumbai, where medical teams were ready to provide assistance.

The airline stated that it has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aviation safety regulator.

Air India's statement

“The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate assistance. After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator," an Air India Spokesperson said.

The flight AI-130 was operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft. The aircraft is under immense scrutiny following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives.

What is the reason of illness?

The cause of the reported illness is presently under investigation. The Times of India suggests that potential factors contributing to the sickness among the crew and passengers could include inadequate oxygen supply or food poisoning.

Earlier on Monday, Air India Express flight IX2564, which was en route from Delhi to Jammu, was compelled to return to Delhi mid-flight due to a "suspected" GPS signal interference incident. The airline confirmed that an alternative aircraft was subsequently provided.