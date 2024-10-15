The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol.

An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. "Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement. The official said the flight received a bomb threat.

Reacting to the incident, Air India said, "Extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers, and will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline." Check the full statement of Air India below:

