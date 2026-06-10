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Air India responds after Vijay Rupani's daughter raises concerns: 'No pressure on crash victims' families'

The response came after Radhika Rupani wrote to Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, seeking "transparency" and "answers." In her letter, Radhika said: "The investigation is not yet complete, yet the document requires families to permanently waive present and future claims before all facts are known."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 04:44 PM IST

Air India responds after Vijay Rupani's daughter raises concerns: 'No pressure on crash victims' families'
The Air India crash occurred on June 12 last year.
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Air India has written to Radhika Rupani, the daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who was killed in the AI-171 crash in June last year. In the letter, the Tata Group-owned airline has denied exerting pressure on the families of crash victims to accept the final compensation within a fixed timeframe. "Our offer of final compensation did not set out any timetable for acceptance," Air India wrote in the letter.

In its letter, Air India said that victims' families are "entirely free to wait until the investigation report has been released, as some have chosen to do." It added: "There is absolutely no reason for families to feel pressured to choose between immediate financial support and awaiting the investigation report. In the aftermath of the accident, Air India immediately started disbursing compensation on an interim basis. This was intended to meet the immediate financial needs of families, whilst the longer process of assessing final compensation got underway."

The response has come after Radhika Rupani wrote to Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, seeking "transparency" and "answers." In her letter, Radhika said: "The investigation is not yet complete, yet the document requires families to permanently waive present and future claims before all facts are known. We deserve more than compensation. We deserve answers. We deserve transparency and above all closure."

The developments come nearly one year after 260 people were killed in an Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is currently investigating the crash -- one of the worst aviation disasters in India. According to a report by NDTV, Air India has disbursed an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family who lost someone in the crash to help meet their immediate financial needs. The payments have been made to the families of 96 percent of the victims. With most of the interim payments done, Air India has begun the process of disbursing final compensation and is actively engaging with victims' families.

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