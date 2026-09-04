FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9; Check expected price in India, camera, display and more

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9

Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot, video goes viral

Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot; Watch

Air India reacts after Delhi-bound flight pilot fails drug test, says, 'safety remains top priority'

AI reacts after Delhi-bound flight pilot fails drug test: 'Safety top priority'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Air India reacts after Delhi-bound flight pilot fails drug test, says, 'safety remains top priority'

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, the airline pledged full support to ongoing technical and medical inquiries into the mid-air hydraulic failure and subsequent crew drug test findings.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Air India reacts after Delhi-bound flight pilot fails drug test, says, 'safety remains top priority'
Representative image (File photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air India on Friday issued its first official response following the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report into the August 4, Delhi-bound flight AI-2379 from Phuket, confirming that it has launched voluntary 100% testing for all its pilots.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, the airline pledged full support to ongoing technical and medical inquiries into the mid-air hydraulic failure and subsequent crew drug test findings.

"We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records," Air India spokesperson stated.

Addressing concerns surrounding crew fitness and operational standards, the carrier emphasised its strict adherence to safety protocols while introducing additional precautionary measures.

"Safety remains Air India's highest priority. Our pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements. Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach," the spokesperson added.

The airline made it clear that any deviation from established safety protocols or regulatory standards would result in strict disciplinary measures.

"The airline maintains zero tolerance for any breach of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements and will take appropriate action wherever warranted. Air India remains committed to implementing any recommendations arising from the investigation," the statement concluded.

The spokesperson's statement comes in the wake of the AAIB's preliminary report on flight AI-2379 (Phuket to Delhi), which revealed a brief triple-hydraulic system drop mid-flight that caused an altitude fluctuation, leaving 24 people injured and damaging parts of the cabin interior.

The report also noted that while post-flight alcohol breath-analyser tests were negative for both pilots, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) tested non-negative for psychoactive substances during initial and laboratory confirmatory tests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonia Gandhi Memoir: HarperCollins to publish 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'
Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging' to be published by HarperCollins on Nov 10
PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on being longest-serving Italian PM after World War II
PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on being longest-serving Italian PM
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9; Check expected price in India, camera, display and more
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV and online?
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live
Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot, video goes viral
Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot; Watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement