Close shave for passengers as Air India plane's engine shuts down mid-air

Air India plane makes emergency landing: The plane in question is A320 neo which has a CFM Leap engine.

Mumbai: An Air India plane, bound for Bengaluru, had to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off. According to reports, in a close shave for passengers, one of the engines of the plane had shut down mid-air. The Tata-owned company said the passengers were then flown to the Karnataka capital through a different aircraft. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched a probe into the incident. The plane in question is A320 neo which has a CFM Leap engine.

According to reports, the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures, just minutes after taking off from the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. After engine failure, the pilot landed back at 10.10 am.

Air India said safety is the company's top priority and its crew are well-equipped to handle difficult situations. It added that the company's engineering and maintenance teams are probing what went wrong.

The Tata group bought a majority stake in debt-ridden Air India earlier this year with the government divesting its stake in the former national carrier.

With inputs from PTI