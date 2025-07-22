Air India plane catches fire after landing at Delhi airport; all passengers, crew safe

Air India Flight Fire: The AI 315 flight suffered an APU fire after parking at the gate, but all passengers and crew members disembarked safely.

Air India Plane Fire: An Air India flight from Hong Kong caught fire after landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Tuesday. The AI 315 flight experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. "The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added.

