Air India plane crash: Indian pilots' body takes BIG action against WSJ, Reuters: 'Would totally blame them for...'

INDIA
The Federation of Indian Pilots President, Captain CS Randhawa, on Saturday called out The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, accusing them of not basing their reports on factual content while highlighting Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on AI-171 plane crash. Here's more.
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) President, Captain CS Randhawa, on Saturday called out The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, accusing them of not basing their reports on factual content while highlighting Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report on AI-171 plane crash in which more than 250 people were killed. Captain CS Randhawa's strong remark followed the FIP's initiation of legal action through a formal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. They have also sought an official apology. Strongly criticising the WSJ and Reuters, Randhawa blamed them for "misleading" the public, alleging that their reports are "not based on factual content."
'They're talking all crap'
"I would totally blame the Wall Street Journal for misleading the public, they come out with their own conclusions. Are they the investigative body? They're talking all this crap around the world. They are not the investigative body, and the reports are not based on any factual content, which is mentioned in the preliminary report. So, how can they jump to conclusions and give press statements around the world?" he said in a statement to news agency ANI. Captain Randhawa said that FIP has issued a legal notice asking them to issue a statement in the press, giving an explanation of their reportage of the AAIB preliminary reports.
Body issues legal notices
"We strongly condemn it, and we have also issued legal notices to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the AAIB? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press." he said. "And if they don't do it, then we'll see further action," he added.
Randhawa appreciates NTSB
Captain Randhawa also appreciated National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) statement, which rebuked recent media coverage made over the preliminary investigative report. FIP President said NTSB statement will put all speculations and blaming of Indian pilots by Western Media to rest. "We are happy that this report has come out from the NTSB chairman as NTSB is also a part of the investigative committee in the AIIB. It is very, very heartening to know that they have issued this statement which will put all the Western media to rest, to carry out speculations and blaming Indian pilots," he said.
NTSB chief's statement
NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, in a statement, urged the public and media to await official findings by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe into the crash incident, before drawing a conclusion based on the preliminary investigative report. "Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB's public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB," Homendy stated.
(With inputs from ANI).