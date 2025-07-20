Air India plane crash: Aviation expert makes BIG statement on media claims, says 'mathematical calculation...'

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in its preliminary report on the probe into the tragic Air India plane crash of June 12 that fuel switches of the aircraft were turned off within a gap of one second, effectively cutting off fuel to the engines. Read on to know more on this.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said in its preliminary report on the probe into the tragic Air India plane crash of June 12 that fuel switches of the aircraft were turned off within a gap of one second, effectively cutting off fuel to the engines. This has led some media outlets to speculate that one of the two pilots may have deliberately turned off the switches, causing the crash that killed more than 250 people. However, an aviation expert has rebuked the theory, saying that it does not sound practical.

What did the expert say?

Captain Eshan Khalid said in an interaction with NDTV that a simple mathematical calculation "debunks the stories that have been floating around." He told the channel: "At the timestamp of 42 seconds, the fuel switches transitioned within one second from run to cut-off...That means within one second, someone - fastest fingers in the cockpit - put both the switches out in just 500 milliseconds. So, in one second, both of them are out." He further questioned the narrative, asking "why that person waited for 10 seconds to reverse this switch." Khalid said he thinks that an electrical signal turned off the fuel, and the switches were not moved at that point. They were likely only moved later when the pilots were trying to restart the engines to prevent the crash, he added.

What did AAIB report say?

The AAIB report, released one month after the crash, said the Air India plane achieved its maximum airspeed of 180 knots, before the fuel switches for both the engines went from "run" to "cutoff" mode, meaning they were turned off, within a gap of one second. The report added that in a cockpit voice recording, one pilot was heard asking the other why he had cut off fuel to the engines, to which the latter responded he did not do so.

What happened with AI flight?

On June 12, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Air India with 242 people onboard -- 230 passengers and 12 crew members -- crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing almost everyone on board. The accident marked one of India's deadliest aviation accidents ever. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport and killed dozens others on the ground.