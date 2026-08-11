Air India pilot tests positive for marijuana after Phuket-Delhi flight incident: What happens next?

Air India’s Phuket-New Delhi flight incident has taken a fresh turn after the pilot in command tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test.

In a major development in the Air India Phuket to New Delhi incident, the pilot in command for the flight AI2379 has tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory laboratory test. This development came days after the flight experienced a sudden loss of altitude of 300 feet while cruising, causing injuries to several passengers and crew members. The incident prompted a wider investigation by aviation authorities as both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening, which is a part of the standard operating procedures.

Notably, the pilot in command had initially returned a non-negative result during the mandatory screening, and since his test required further confirmation, his sample was sent to a designated laboratory. Now, his second test has reportedly returned positive. Meanwhile, both pilots have already been taken off the flying roster until the investigation is underway.

What happens next?

If a pilot tests positive for a banned psychoactive substance, aviation authorities can suspend their licence and order further medical tests. Based on the results, the pilot may also be asked to undergo treatment or rehabilitation before being cleared to fly again.

Now, the aviation authorities will continue to examine the flight incident separately to decide whether the aircraft lost altitude and the pilots' medical test results had any connection with what happened onboard.

Air India's outgoing CEO was summoned by govt

On Tuesday, the outgoing CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, had a meeting to discuss the safety and accountability aspects of the incident. In the meeting, Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Sameer Sinha, DGCA Director General Veer Vikram Yadav, and AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar were also present.

Last week, Air India appointed aviation veteran Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.