Air India pilot refuses to fly plane midway after 'working hours' end; know what happened next

After making an emergency landing in Jaipur owing to poor weather, the captain of an Air India flight from London to Delhi declined to take off again. According to India Today, the Delhi ATC (air traffic control) did provide approval for the aeroplane to continue operations after around 2 hours of the urgent touchdown at Jaipur, but the pilot reportedly rejected to take off, citing flying duty time restrictions and working hours.

The event happened on Sunday, June 25, when AI Flight 112 was supposed to arrive in Delhi at 4 am on Sunday but was rerouted to Jaipur because of adverse conditions, according to the report. At the airport, more than 350 travellers were left stranded.

Additionally, other passengers condemned the airline in videos they shared on Twitter for not helping them get to their intended location in Delhi. According to reports, some passengers were taken to Delhi by a Volvo bus while others were sent by taxis after waiting for over six hours. According to reports, several passengers continued on the same Air India aircraft once a substitute crew was found.

Additionally, one traveller tweeted a number of videos and said, “Passengers of AI112 flying from London to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather but passengers have not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations. JM_Scindia please assist us urgently. We did manage to speak with Jaipur MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore despite which we have received no assistance from the authorities at #JaipurAirport."

The airline further replied to the tweet and stated that crew has been doing its best to minimise the disruption caused.

An Air India pilot's licence was previously banned by the DGCA on 22 June for a year for letting an unauthorised individual inside the cockpit of the aircraft from Chandigarh to Leh earlier in the month. While the First Officer's licence was put temporarily suspended for a month, the Pilot-in-Command's was put on hold for a year.