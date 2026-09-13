Air India pilot found dead in Delhi hotel day before scheduled flight

Air India captain in 40s from Mumbai found dead Friday in Vasant Kunj luxury hotel room during Delhi layover. Was to operate flight Saturday. Brother alerted hotel after no phone response. Room locked inside. Autopsy at Safdarjung, inquest under Section 194 BNSS.

A day before he was scheduled to pilot a flight, a Mumbai-based Air India captain, in his 40s, was found dead on Friday in a luxury hotel room in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Saturday.

Police said the pilot had been staying at the hotel during a layover since Thursday.

According to police, an autopsy was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday to ascertain the cause of death, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were initiated.

How hotel staff found pilot unconscious in locked room

Deputy Commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the hotel informed the Vasant Kunj North police station about the incident on Friday, and a police team was deployed. Personnel found the pilot unconscious and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police found the man was an airline captain and had checked into the hotel on Thursday. On Friday evening, the pilot's brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his phone calls.

"Thereafter, the manager went to the pilot's room, which was locked from inside. He opened the door using the hotel master key and found the pilot lying unconscious. The cause of death will be ascertained after we receive the postmortem report. Further enquiry is in progress," added the DCP.

Air India says deeply saddened, was to operate flight Saturday

In a statement issued, Air India said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident. It added that the pilot was listed to operate a flight early Saturday morning. The pilot had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago.

"Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief," an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline has not released the identity of the pilot. Police said the enquiry is ongoing and they are awaiting the postmortem report from Safdarjung Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.