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Captain of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight tests positive for drugs following 300-ft altitude drop: Report

“The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority,” the report said. A detailed probe is underway and the final report will be published in due course, the report further said.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Captain of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight tests positive for drugs following 300-ft altitude drop: Report
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Air India Phuket-Delhi flight probe confirms hydraulic system failure, recommends action against pilot for drug abuse.

"The Pilot-In-Command was found non-negative for psycho-active substance in the confirmatory test. The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority."

With 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured, an investigation was launched into the circumstances behind the sudden drop in altitude.

What does the initial report say?

According to the preliminary report, the aircraft lost all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet. The green system failed first, with the blue and yellow systems failing seconds later.

The failures led to the autopilot disengaging and a momentary stall warning. Amid the altitude upset, the aircraft climbed 372 feet and then dropped 292 feet from its assigned altitude. The hydraulic systems were restored within seconds, after which the flight controls returned to normal.

The report noted that neither the crew nor ATC reported adverse weather during the incident. The sudden altitude fluctuation caused damage inside the cabin, including overhead bins, ceiling panels and an emergency exit handle.

At the time, the seat-belt signs were switched off, leading to injuries to passengers and crew. The flight did not divert to the nearest airport and continued to Delhi.

Air India had initially blamed turbulence for the incident. But a report by the French aircraft manufacturer said the drop in altitude was caused by hydraulic pressure failure in the Green, Blue and Yellow systems, resulting in a temporary loss of elevator and aileron controls for around four seconds.

Probe yet to establish cause of incident: Report

Meanwhile, the flight recorders have been recovered, with data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) handed over to the AAIB for analysis. The aircraft was also inspected by Airbus experts, while hydraulic components and samples were sent for lab tests.

The AAIB said its investigation into technical and other aspects is still in progress and the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Final conclusions will depend on further analysis of the flight data and other evidence.

Regarding the psychoactive substance detection, the AAIB said the Pilot-in-Command tested non-negative in the confirmatory test and termed the confirmed use of a psychoactive substance a “serious concern”. It has recommended that the DGCA take appropriate action on a priority basis.

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