Air India Phuket-Delhi flight rocked by violent turbulence, passengers and crew suffer injuries

Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence, leaving several passengers and crew members injured. Several pictures and videos from inside the aircraft have also gone viral on social media.

An Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence during its journey on Tuesday, leaving several passengers and crew members injured. Air India spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft has landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked. Some media reports claim that the aircraft dropped nearly 300 feet during the turbulence.

''Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked. There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,'' an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely… — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Several pictures and videos of the incident from inside the aircraft have gone viral on social media, wherein the plane's damaged ceiling is clearly visible. However, it is not confirmed whether these visuals are from the same flight.

While speaking to news agency ANI, a passenger from the flight said, ''It had been an hour and a half since the flight. It was early morning. We were sleeping inside the flight. The flight suddenly stopped while moving and turned around…it kept moving like this for 2-3 minutes…15-20 passengers got injured…there were more than 100 people in the flight…70 to 80% of the people got injured…we will 100% take action against Air India.''

Meanwhile, several injured passengers have been taken to hospital by ambulance.