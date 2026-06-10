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Air India passenger faces no-fly ban after damaging window on Chandigarh-Delhi flight

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Air India passenger faces no-fly ban after damaging window on Chandigarh-Delhi flight

Air India has referred a passenger to its internal committee after he allegedly damaged a window pane on a Chandigarh-Delhi flight.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Air India passenger faces no-fly ban after damaging window on Chandigarh-Delhi flight
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    Air India has referred a passenger to its internal disciplinary committee after he allegedly damaged a window pane on a Chandigarh-to-Delhi flight, an incident that unfolded shortly before the aircraft landed in the national capital. The airline will now determine whether the individual should be officially classified as an "unruly passenger" and face a possible flying ban.

    The incident took place on June 7 aboard Air India flight AI1879. According to officials familiar with the matter, the passenger repeatedly tampered with and eventually damaged the inner layer of a window pane despite multiple warnings from the cabin crew.

    Crew members reportedly issued both verbal and written cautions, but the passenger continued his behaviour. Upon arrival in Delhi, airline staff alerted airport security, and the individual was taken into custody for further questioning.

    Airline emphasises safety and zero-tolerance policy

    Air India confirmed the incident and stated that the aircraft landed safely without any threat to passengers, crew members, or the aircraft itself. The airline said standard operating procedures were followed throughout the episode.

    In a statement, Air India reiterated its strict stance against any behaviour that could compromise onboard safety or security. The carrier also confirmed that the matter had been reported to aviation regulators and relevant authorities.

    Under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) 2017 Civil Aviation Requirements, cases involving disruptive passengers are reviewed by an internal committee. The panel has up to 30 days to assess the severity of the misconduct and decide whether a passenger should be placed on the no-fly list. Airlines may also impose a temporary suspension of up to 30 days while the review is underway.

    Attempted escape at Delhi Airport

    Officials revealed that the situation took another turn the following morning when the passenger allegedly attempted to flee while being escorted by Delhi Police at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport.

    According to airport authorities, he briefly managed to break away and run towards the airport's forecourt area. However, personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force's Quick Response Team quickly intercepted and detained him before returning him to police custody.

    During the inquiry, the passenger's parents informed authorities that he had a history of mental health issues and requested permission for him to travel back to Patna. However, Air India declined to allow him on another flight while the investigation remained active.

    After the required procedures were completed, the passenger was released and handed over to his family members.

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