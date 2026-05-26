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Air India passenger bus catches fire in Hyderabad's Pedda Amberpet, fire tenders reach spot | Video

An Air India bus carrying passengers caught fire on the service line of Hyderabad Outer Ring Road at Pedda Amberpet. Fire tender vehicles quickly reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under control.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 26, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Air India passenger bus catches fire in Hyderabad's Pedda Amberpet, fire tenders reach spot | Video
Air India passenger bus catches fire in Hyderabad's Pedda Amberpet
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An Air India bus carrying passengers caught fire on the service line of Hyderabad Outer Ring Road at Pedda Amberpet on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. Soon after, fire tender vehicles quickly reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under control.

Some reports say that the bus was travelling from the Shamshabad Airport workshop to Auto Nagar for routine servicing when it suddenly caught fire due to a suspected short circuit. The flames soon spread englufing the bus shortly.  

What happened?

The driver and cleaner, according to reports who were the only people in the bus, saw a thick smoke coming out from the back of the bus in a short span of time and immediately jumped out of the bus after parking the bus on the side of the road, and therefore escaped unharmed without any injuries. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary assessments, sparks must have started in either the engine or the air conditioning system after which the fire erupted. The report also say that the intense summer heat aggravated the fire which caused it to spread rapidly, completely gutting the bus.

Video footage

Video footage of the incident from the spot show thick smoke rising from the rear of the bus and flames engulfed the vehicle. Authorities reached within minutes at the scene and took steps to control the fire and clear the area.

The incident triggered panic among vehicles traveling near the bus on the busy highway. Smoke and flames were visible from a distance which caused traffic to come to a halt for sometime along the route.

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